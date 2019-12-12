Only grade six and seven student will be attending the school when it opens in Sept. 2021 (file)

School board approves enrollment plans at future H.S. Grenda Middle School

Only Grade 6 and 7 students will be attending Lake Country school when it opens in Sept. 2021

The Central Okanagan school board has approved enrollment plans for the first students attending the opening of H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country in Sept. 2021.

With the approval, only Grade 6 and 7 students will be attending the school during its first year of operation.

New Lake Country middle school named after inspirational teacher

In the fall of 2022, Grade 8 students will join the other students to make the school fully operational.

According to the district, the move will to help minimize the disruption for students, particularly since they’ll be able to reside at the school for two of three years before transitioning into high school.

In November, the Central Okanagan school board awarded a $27 million tender to Kelowna-based Maple Reinders Constructors to build the new middle school.

Six-hundred students are expected to attend the school once its fully operational.

Most Read