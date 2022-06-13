School board: No merit to criticism of school planning for West Kelowna

Central Okanagan Public Schools has formally responded to disparaging comments made by a West Kelowna city councillor about the school district’s planning for growth in the city.

The comments made by Doug Findlater suggested school planners were not keeping up with the growth of West Kelowna, and in particular the need for a school site in the Goat’s Peak area.

Findlater suggested the school district needs a “bonk on the head” when it comes to planning for growth in the city.

“These comments were without merit,” stated Moyra Baxter in a letter sent on behalf of the board of education to the West Kelowna council.

The letter states the school district has completed extensive planning and community consultation in the development of a long-term facilities plan, which includes the requirements for a school site in the Goat’s Peak development.

“The Board of Education approved the ten-year comprehensive plan for elementary school growth in West Kelowna that aligns with the District’s Capital Requirements submission to the Ministry of Education,” said Baxter.

“The District has also provided a two-page detailed submission to the City of West Kelowna in response to the city’s request for input to the Goat’s Peak structure plan.”

The school district capital plan requests funding from the ministry of education for the following projects to support expected growth in West Kelowna school enrolments: additions to Shannon Lake Elementary and Ecole Hudson Road Elementary, a new elementary/middle school for the Smith Creek neighbourhood; and purchase of the proposed site for the Goat’s Peak neighbourhood elementary school.

In his comments, Findlater also acknowledged the need for the city council and the board of education to press the province to get funding for schools.

