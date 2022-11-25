School briefs: Central Okanagan trustees get committee assignments

Trustees Julia Fraser and Wayne Broughton each chair two committees

The Central Okanagan Board of Education has worked out various committee assignments for the trustees, revealed at the board meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

The committee appointments are as follows:

• General Affairs Committee (Committee of the Whole): chair, Julia Fraser

• Coordinating Committee: Lee-Ann Tiede, Julia Fraser

• Education and Student Services Committee: chair, Amy Geistlinger; members, Valene Johnson and Julia Fraser

• Finance and Audit Committee: chair, Wayne Broughton; members, Valene Johnson and Chantelle Desrosiers

• Planning and Facilities Committee: chair, Chantelle Desrosiers; members, Wayne Broughton and Lisa Guderyan

• Policy Committee: chair, Julia Fraser; members, Amy Geistlinger and Lisa Guderyan

• Executive Staff Management Committee: chair, Wayne Broughton; members, Lee-Ann Tiede and Julia Fraser

Two new administrative staff members were introduced to the board of education – Kate Cumming, assistant secretary-treasurer, and Catherine Sullivan, executive assistant to the office of the executive director of human resources.

Central Okanagan Public Schools played host to a delegation from the Yukon First Nation Education Directorate.

The delegation includes elders, knowledge keepers, junior advocates (students) and an education advocate team.

This is the second time the Yukon directorate has visited the Okanagan to learn about the school district’s Indigenous education curriculum initiatives, this time also meeting with Vernon School District officials.

Central Okanagan Public Schools has been at the forefront in B.C. for Indigenous education, reflected by the rising graduation rates for Indigenous students, above the provincial average, and courses already in place expected to meet the qualifying criteria set out by the ministry of education graduation credit required for all students.

The school district will be a high school sports hub for provincial championships next weekend.

The provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships take place Dec, 1-3 at Okanagan Mission Secondary, while the provincial AAA senior boys volleyball championships will be held Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 at École Kelowna Secondary.

Due to the Christmas holiday break, there will only be one school board meeting in December, taking place Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m.

The next meeting after that will be Wednesday, Jan.11, at 6 p.m.

