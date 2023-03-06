Penticton Indian Band. (Submitted logo)

School district hosting flag raising and renaming ceremony with Penticton Indian Band

PIB flag will be raised alongside Canada flag and the ICM building is getting a Syilx name

The Board of Education and SD67 Okanagan Skaha will be formally raising the flag of the Penticton Indian Band and the Okanagan Nation Alliance alongside the Canadian flag and B.C. provincial flag at a ceremony on April 14 at 11 a.m.

In addition, a Syilx name will be bestowed on the ‘IMC’ building. The facility known as the IMC will be renamed Siya Centre. Siya is one of the Four Food Chiefs, and is the Chief of all things that grow above the land. It is an n’syilxcn word that represents innovation and new learning, which is an appropriate name for a meeting space that hosts meetings with students, educators, and the board.

This ceremony will commemorate the relationship and ongoing partnership with our Indigenous stakeholders.

“The Penticton Indian Band Chief and Council applaud and commend School District 67 in their continued efforts in building a strong and positive working relationship with the Penticton Band and our nation communities, said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

“We all agree that our greatest resources are our children and future generations. This momentous name-giving and flag-raising ceremony will further strengthen our relationship in the spirit of the ongoing work through Truth and Reconciliation,” Gabriel adds.

“Our school district remains committed to the implementation of the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and a focus on equity in our schools,” said board chair James Palanio. “We appreciate the partnership with the Penticton Indian Band on this event. It is a symbol of our continued commitment to this work.”

The public is also invited to the flag-raising ceremony held at the School District Offices.

READ ALSO: Hundreds of hockey players in Penticton for championship

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The way we eat could add nearly 1 degree of warming by 2100
Next story
Limited addiction treatment and recovery options create care gaps in B.C. communities

Just Posted

Team B.C. mobs goalie Rebecca Noble of Delta following a 3-0 win over Nova Scotia in the gold-medal game of women’s hockey Sunday, March 5, at the Canada Winter Games in Charlottetown. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan women, Shuswap coach celebrate hockey gold

Ishadiah Flores, Okanagan College electronics engineering technology student, works on equipment in class. (OC image)
Okanagan College gets a jolt in electronic donation

Food Network star Bob Blumer. (Submitted)
Food Network star to help raise funds for West Kelowna playground

Megadeth brings its Crush the World Tour to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on April 29, 2023. (Contributed)
Crush the World in Abbotsford, Kelowna with Megadeth