School district plans continue for grade reconfiguration

A report will be presented during tonight’s Central Okanagan Public Schools board meeting

Grade configuration plans continue for schools in the Central Okanagan.

Central Okanagan Public Schools is looking to reconfigure the grades to align K-5 with elementary schools, 6-8 for middle schools, and 9-12 for high schools.

“The current issue for Central Okanagan Public Schools is that there is a lack of space across the system,” said a report that will be presented during tonight’s regular board meeting.

In West Kelowna, reconfiguration would accommodate elementary growth, and the expansion of a French Immersion program on the westside, said the report. Staff recommended reconfiguring West Kelowna in stages, starting September 2018.

In Lake Country, there is currently not much available space in any of the district’s schools along with limited opportunities to add portables to sites, so the report recommends managing enrolment at each site until a new middle school is built.

Kelowna Mission schools are in a better position for reconfiguration with the opening of a new middle school. Canyon Falls Middle School is set to open in September 2019 which will trigger reconfiguration in the area, said the report. It recommends the new middle school to open with Grade 6 and 7 students.

Central Kelowna schools are under extreme space pressure.

Staff recommends no reconfiguration in the area until a new high school is built in Glenmore as there is no room at Dr. Knox Middle School, KLO Middle School and Kelowna Secondary.

Due to the popular French Immersion programs at Casorso Elementary, Glenmore Elementary, KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary, these schools will continue to have enrolment pressures, said the report.

Rutland’s grade reconfiguration was implemented in 2015.

