School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents from School District 58 on March 22 says the employee works in the operations department.

“To the best of our knowledge the staff member’s work, during first signs of illness, was limited and did not involve schools or classrooms…The scope of contact at that time for the school district was also limited,” states the letter.

The notification also indicates the board is following Interior Health protocols.

“This includes their first step which is contact tracing and the notification process. Interior Health will notify anyone exposed to the worker.”

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke
Next story
Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Just Posted

A trip down memory lane: 5 of the best single-season player performances in Kelowna Rockets history

The list includes seasons by players such as Jesse Schultz, Robb Gordon and Tyson Barrie

B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Hotel Eldorado temporarily shutting doors to help slow COVID-19

The Kelowna hotel closes its doors Saturday with plans to reopen April 30

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has… Continue reading

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Okanagan city’s recreation services staff served with layoff notices

Vernon issues more than 100 notices to part-time staff after closing rec facilities due to COVID-19

Most Read