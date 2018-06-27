Pexels

School’s out! 5 ways to celebrate summer vacation with the kids

Kelowna - Need something to do with the family this summer? We have some suggestions

School’s out for the summer, but it may not be forever.

Don’t fret, as the Central Okanagan has a wide variety of fun family activities to enjoy.

1. Feeling a need to pet something furry? Check out the Kangaroo Creek Farm in Lake Country. The farm is open daily throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bond with the sugar gliders, capybaras, kangaroos and more at this nifty little farm located on Hill Road.

2. If insects are more interesting to your children, visit Arlo’s Honey Farm on Bedford Lane in Kelowna. Sample honey, enjoy a tour and learn about the honey making process by watching a hive at work.

3. Enjoy Canada Day this weekend in the Central Okanagan with celebrations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country. Parades take place around the Okanagan.

Ice cream and a late night. #canadadaykelowna

A post shared by [ T E R R Y P E T E R S ] (@terryopeters) on

4. You don’t need to own a boat to have fun on the lake. Rent one by the hour, or the day at Downtown Marina, Dockside Marina, Eldorado Marina or other locations around the lake.

5. Challenge your fear of heights with Peachland’s ZipZone Adventures. The company’s highest freestyle zipline hangs at 381 feet above the ground. Family admissions get a 10 per cent discount. The park is located on Brenda Mines Road.

Det här var himla kul 😁👍 #zipzonebc

A post shared by Anders Holm (@anders_holm67) on

