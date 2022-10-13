Lime is offering free rides on election day, Oct. 15. (Submitted)

Lime is offering free rides on election day, Oct. 15. (Submitted)

Scoot for free on election day in Kelowna

No charge for Lime scooters and e-bikes on Oct. 15

Municipal elections are on Oct. 15, and getting to the polls is being made easier for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Lime, which offers scooters and e-bikes throughout Kelowna, is providing free rides on election day as part of its Lime to the Polls program.

The program was first offered south of the border in 2018 and expanded to Canada for the 2021 federal elections.

To ride for free, just use the promo code BCVOTES2022 to get a pair of free rides on Oct. 15 for up to 30 minutes.

Outside of Kelowna, the promo is being offered in Vancouver and Richmond.

READ MORE: BC Transit offering free rides on Election Day for some cities

READ MORE: More advance voting opportunities this week in Kelowna municipal election

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

E-Scooter programelectionElection 2022

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas
Next story
VIDEO: Osoyoos man arrested after stealing election signs

Just Posted

Kelowna mayoral candidate David Habib (left) answers a question during a forum sponsored by the Canadian Home Builders Association Central Okanagan while candidates Tom Dyas (centre) and Colin Basran (right) listen. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Packed Kelowna mayoral breakfast forum serves up emotions and laughter

Lime is offering free rides on election day, Oct. 15. (Submitted)
Scoot for free on election day in Kelowna

TRU Wolfpack logo
TRU WolfPack snare ‘blue-chip’ recruit Sodaro of Kelowna Owls

(Pixabay)
People with autism wanted for research study in Okanagan