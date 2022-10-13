Scoot for free on election day in Kelowna

No charge for Lime scooters and e-bikes on Oct. 15

Municipal elections are on Oct. 15, and getting to the polls is being made easier for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

Lime, which offers scooters and e-bikes throughout Kelowna, is providing free rides on election day as part of its Lime to the Polls program.

The program was first offered south of the border in 2018 and expanded to Canada for the 2021 federal elections.

To ride for free, just use the promo code BCVOTES2022 to get a pair of free rides on Oct. 15 for up to 30 minutes.

Outside of Kelowna, the promo is being offered in Vancouver and Richmond.

