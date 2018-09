The driver of the scooter was taken away by ambulance

A scooter and car collided at the roundabout on Butt Road and Louie Drive in West Kelowna at 2.15 p.m.

The driver of the scooter was taken away in an ambulance to the hospital. The road was closed for 30 minutes but now has re-opened.

We will have more information as it comes availble.

