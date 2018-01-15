Scouts Canada youths take flight over Kelowna

Jonah Cooke and Chloe Baker win Scout Popcorn contest to earn ride with Valhalla Helicopters

Jonah Cooke and Chloe Baker were treated to a 20-minute helicopter ride by Valhalla Helicopters of West Kelowna. - Image: Anna Zeitner

Thanks in large part selling popcorn, two Scouts Canada youth took the skies to experience the thrill of a lifetime on Sunday morning.

Jonah Cooke and Chloe Baker were treated to a 20-minute helicopter ride by Valhalla Helicopters of West Kelowna.

Scouts were asked to sell popcorn and for each $300 raised were allowed to enter one draw for the chance to go for a helicopter ride.

In the Okanagan, at the conclusion of the popcorn campaign, names were drawn and the two winners got to choose a friend to fly with them.

Chloe, a seven-year-old beaver scout chose her dad, Brian Baker, who serves as a volunteer with the 1st Glenvalley Scout group.

Jonah, who is 11 and participates with the 1st BEAR scout troop in Black mountain, Ellison and Rutland areas, chose to bring his older brother Jacob, a former scout.

“It was really fun, we got to fly above the clouds and stuff, and it was really good, yeah,” Jonah said following the flight.

ALSO READ: Kelowna youth win free helicopter trip

Each year, Scouts Canada youth plans adventures for their scouts and beavers, and hosts their annual fundraiser, Scout Popcorn, each October.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.