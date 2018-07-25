Scratch Buffalo trio coming to Kelowna

Alberta band to play Aug. 3 at Milkcrate Records in downtown Kelowna

An Alberta-based rock’n roll trio will come will perform in concert at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna on Aug. 3.

Scratch Buffalo are touring to support their self-titled debut album, produced by Hutch Harris of The Thermals.

The album premiered on Exclaim.ca and has been receiving airplay on campus radio across Canada, as well as receiving coverage in both local and online media.

The group started working on the album in August of last year, sharpening their sound which guitarist Chris Naish describes as a combination of 1970s punk, surf, and the camp-spookiness of Sam the Sham and Screaming Jay Hawkins.

After selecting 11 songs from a pool of more than 30, Scratch Buffalo recorded the album almost entirely live in February in over two days.

Naish is joined in the band by Mark Straub on drums and Scott Wildeman on bass.

The trio formed in 2014 and released EPs in 2016 and 2017 before embarking on their first album effort. In January, Scratch Buffalo earned some notoriety for recording 50 songs in 24 hours as a cancer treatment fundraiser that generated $4,000.

