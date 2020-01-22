Central Okanagan School Board to vote on approving $275.6 million, 2020 budget

The amended budget is almost $11 million than the original proposed budget

Central Okanagan school board members will vote Wednesday afternoon whether to approve the amended $275.6-million 2020 annual budget.

The amended budget is almost $11 million over the initial budget that was originally proposed by the district.

The district said $5 million would be to add additional teachers in classrooms while another $4.1 million would be to help address increases in student enrollment.

In December, it was revealed that the Central Okanagan school district was the third fastest-growing school district in the province. Between Sept. 2018 and Sept. 2019, 377 new students were enrolled at one of the district’s schools.

If the amended budget is approved, school board members would still have to adopt a bylaw to implement the changes at a meeting in February.

