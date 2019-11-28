California sea lion, an estimated 250 kilograms large, rescued in Powell River, B.C. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Ocean Wise photo)

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

An older sea lion is in the care of biologists at a Vancouver-based rescue centre after he was found earlier this week in Powell River suffering from gruesome injuries from a crossbow.

The California sea lion, an estimated 250 kilograms large, was spotted with a massive puncture wound on a log boom Tuesday by local mill workers with Jepson Mobile Booming, the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre said in a news release Thursday.

The workers, including boat operator Archie Kenmuir, were quick to leap into action and helped sedate the sea lion and pull him to safety in what the marine centre’s assistant manager, Emily Johnson, called “an epic rescue.”

“The coordination and community effort to help this animal was amazing,” she said. “Archie Kenmuir maneuvered the log bundle and our rescue team expertly to shore. It was an impressive sight and a silver lining to this sad story to see everyone come together to help this sea lion.”

Dr. Martin Haulena, head veterinarian at the centre, suspects the sea lion was likely suffering for weeks before he was found and may have been injured in the eye by prior gunshot wounds. The massive puncture wound hindered his ability to hunt for food, causing him to become severely emaciated and dehydrated.

“It’s heart-breaking to find an animal in this state; it’s unacceptable to be harming wildlife like this,” he said.

The sea lion – now nicknamed Archie as a tribute to Kenmuir – is being treated for antibiotics, fluids and pain medication as the team of biologists work to nurture him back to strength.

Archie is the third sea lion to be brought into the rescue centre with human-inflicted injuries since 2017.

ALSO WATCH: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm

Officials are reminding people that when they see a marine mammal in distress to stay back, keep people and pets away, and call the rescue centre at 604-258-7325, or call the Department of Fisheries and Oceans hotline at 1-800-465-4336.

