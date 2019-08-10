The webcam is located the Summit Lodge, 885m above sea level, in Squamish, B.C. on Aug. 10, 2019. (Sea to Sky Gondola webcam photo)

Sea to Sky Gondola cable may have been cut deliberately: Squamish RCMP

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

The popular Sea to Sky Gondola outside Vancouver has been closed until further notice and police believe that the tourist attraction may have been damaged deliberately.

The gondola operator said on their Facebook page Saturday morning that they were alerted by overnight workers of a downed cable shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Employees also found a number of the gondola’s cabins hanging from the cable had fallen to the ground.

No guests or staff were on the gondola at the time and no injuries were reported.

Squamish RCMP are treating the incident as a criminal investigation, Const. Ashley MacKay said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

“We recognize the potential of what could have been and are thankful that no one was injured,” MacKay said. “We are currently assessing the damage but our preliminary assessment suggests that a cable was cut. We will continue our investigation and release updates to you as soon as possible.”

Police are urging people stay away from the gondola, as well as the nearby trails.

Work Safe BC and Technical Safety BC are also conducting respective investigations.

