RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Sea to Sky highway remains closed north of Squamish following deadly late-night crash

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky remains fully closed as of Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

The highway, which is still fully closed as vehicles are being removed from the road, is expected to reopen later this morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Lytton, B.C., breaks all-time Canadian max temperature records yet again with 47.9 C

Just Posted

(File photo)
Kelowna’s fruit-based manufacturer SunRype celebrates 75th birthday, pledges to help feed vulnerable youth

BC Wildfire
Helicopter douses small blaze off Highway 97C near West Kelowna

(Central Okanagan School District)
VIDEO: West Kelowna, Japan students join voices in virtual choir

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020, in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Trial dates set for Kelowna Mountie charged in rough, caught-on-camera arrest