Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Search for missing Okanagan diver ends

Vernon’s Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

The family of a missing Vernon woman has ended their search in Mexico with heavy hearts.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in Puerto Vallarta the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15. Family flew to Mexico upon hearing of the disappearance to join search efforts.

Husband David Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd., announced (via Facebook) Monday evening: “The search for G has ended.”

Condolences are pouring in from all who knew Miller, “a beautiful person.”

“She was such a nice person,” said one friend.

“Such a strong little firecracker,” said another.

“Gloria was truly loved by everyone who knew her.”

Meanwhile, Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities in Puerto Vallarta are continuing the search.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously awaiting news.”

The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico who are actively searching for the missing Canadian,” Hannan said. “Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

