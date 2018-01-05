Search continues for Lake Country break-and-enter suspect

Lake Country Crime Stoppers is searching for a break-and-enter suspect that stole cash from Your Dollar Store.

A commercial alarm was activated at Your Dollar Store located on Main Street in Lake Country at 4:01 a.m. Dec. 31. A suspect broke in through the front door and kicked in the office door. Once inside the office, the suspect rummaged around and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you know anything about this crime, or other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.