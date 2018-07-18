Jody Leon (left), co-organizer of the MMIW Drone Search Team stands next to the sign of missing and murdered women in Enderby with Jane and Dennis Aubertin, the parents of Nicole Bell who has been missing from Sicamous since September, during a fundraiser for the Drone Seach Team on April 28. The sign will remain in front of the Splatsin Centre in Enderby to bring attention to the missing and murdered women. More then $700 was raised in support of the team. (Tobias Fredereksen/Morning Star)

Search continues for missing North Okanagan-Shuswap women

Search planned for July 21-22 to start behind Splatsin Community Centre in Enderby

A group of dedicated volunteers isn’t giving up in the search for four missing women.

MMIW Drone Search Team and families of four missing women join forces in a group search July 21 and 22 for a clues related to missing women in the Splatsin Indian Band area including Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell, all of whom wre reported missing in 2016 and 2017.

Eighteen-year-old Traci Genereaux’s remains were found on the Sagmoen farm on Salmon River Road in Silver Creek after it was thoroughly searched by police in October 2017.

“These women will not be forgotten. This search is about honouring their lives and never forgetting them,” said MMIW Drone Search Team president Jody Leon.

“We will search until the women are found,” added vice president Wendy Mohr. “They deserve our support. These women have family. Their lives matter.”

Families of the missing women will be assisting in search efforts.

The team encourages volunteers to wear proper walking/hiking shoes, weather appropriate clothing, hat, sunscreen, bug repellent, bring a pack to carry water and notebook in, a charged cell phone and notify their family about where they are going.

The search is planned for July 21 and 22 and will begin at 10 a.m. in the Splatsin Community Centre parking lot in Enderby. For more information or to volunteer for the search, contact Leon at 250-306-1240 or Mohr at 250-804-9752.

