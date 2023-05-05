Search continues for missing Revelstoke man, family and friends asking for public’s help

It’s been two months since Bradley Cadden went missing at Downie RV resort near Revelstoke, and those closest to the missing man are still searching for clues to his whereabouts, hoping to bring him home.
The 39-year-old Revelstoke man has been missing since March 5 and was last seen at his remote cabin at Downie RV Resort, 75 km up Highway 23 North from Revelstoke.
Family and friends of Cadden are asking local anglers, hunters, boaters and any other recreationists who frequent the area around Highway 23 to keep an eye out for any men’s clothing items, boots, headlamps, or backpacks, and to report any found items to the Revelstoke RCMP. They’re also asking that if items are found, the exact location should be noted.
One resident reported seeing Cadden wearing a light brown Carhartt jacket while sitting in the front of his cabin on March 5. According to Cadden’s friends and family, he is an avid outdoorsman who often takes long walks, sometimes up to 20 km at a time.
