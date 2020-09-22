Search continues for wheelchair, camera, stolen near West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a wheelchair and camera, stolen from a man while he was fishing. (RCMP) West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a wheelchair and camera, stolen from a man while he was fishing. (RCMP)

West Kelowna RCMP continue to search for a carbon fiber wheelchair after it was stolen earlier this month.

On Sept. 11 around 5 p.m., police received a report of the stolen wheelchair, taken from a man who had been fishing on Headwater main lake.

RCMP explained in a Sept. 22 release that the man had returned to his vehicle to find that someone had broken in and stolen numerous items, including his Canon 7D camera, and two-piece foldable carbon fiber wheelchair.

In addition to the wheelchair costing $7000, police say the man relies on it, as he is mobility challenged.

“We are appealing to whomever stole these items to do the right thing and return them,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sergeant. Duncan Dixon.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or, remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

READ MORE: COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime