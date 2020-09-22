Search continues for wheelchair, camera, stolen near West Kelowna

West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a wheelchair and camera, stolen from a man while he was fishing. (RCMP)
West Kelowna RCMP are searching for a wheelchair and camera, stolen from a man while he was fishing. (RCMP)

West Kelowna RCMP continue to search for a carbon fiber wheelchair after it was stolen earlier this month.

On Sept. 11 around 5 p.m., police received a report of the stolen wheelchair, taken from a man who had been fishing on Headwater main lake.

RCMP explained in a Sept. 22 release that the man had returned to his vehicle to find that someone had broken in and stolen numerous items, including his Canon 7D camera, and two-piece foldable carbon fiber wheelchair.

In addition to the wheelchair costing $7000, police say the man relies on it, as he is mobility challenged.

“We are appealing to whomever stole these items to do the right thing and return them,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sergeant. Duncan Dixon.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or, remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

READ MORE: COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Major Highway 1 upgrades near Golden inches closer to construction
Next story
Child care coming to Okanagan high school

Just Posted

Search continues for wheelchair, camera, stolen near West Kelowna

Police say the man relies on the wheelchair, as he is mobility challenged

Westbank First Nation captures economic development award

Ntityix Development Corporation was handed the Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation Award

Okanagan temperatures hit 30 C by end of September

The autumn equinox takes place in the northern hemisphere on Sept. 22

Wanted man with violent past might be in Okanagan

RCMP asking for public’s help in locating Roy Andrew

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Vancouver Island sailor stranded in U.S. hospital after suffering massive stroke at sea

Oak Bay man was attempting to circumnavigate the world solo

Majority needed to pass COVID-19 budget, B.C. premier says

John Horgan pushes urgent care centres in first campaign stop

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 makes its mark on Shuswap schools, teachers and parents

Pandemic keeps more students than expected away from conventional schooling

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Public health officials urge Canadians to limit contacts again as COVID-19 cases rise

Canada has committed $1 billion to buy at least 154 million doses of vaccines from five different companies

Vancouver Island family overwhelmed with 14 Lab puppies

Litter may be one of the biggest ever

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read