Search crews en route to vehicle over Coquihalla Highway embankment

A Hope rescue crew is en route to an incident on the Coquihalla where search crews believe a vehicle has gone over an embankment on the northbound side of the highway.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue stated via Twitter and Facebook that a crew was en route as of 11:46 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. to a vehicle over an embankment near the Great Bear Snowshed. “Please slow down and move over for flashing lights,” SAR tweeted.

11:46 – #HSAR Road Rescue Team enroute to an over embankment MVI NB on #HWY5 #Coquihalla near snowshed – please slow down and move over for flashing lights.#slowdownmoveover #HopeSAR #DriveBC — Hope SAR (@hopesar1) August 6, 2020

No information has been provided by DriveBC about the accident yet.

