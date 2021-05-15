Search crews looking for missing diver in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park

Searchers are looking for a diver who was reported missing in Okanagan Lake near Kelowna’s City Park on Saturday (May 15).
At around 2:50 p.m., RCMP received reports of a diver missing. According to fire crews on scene, a search boat from Marine Rescue 2 was issued to help search for the diver.
No status of the diver was provided. The story will be updated as more developments become available.
