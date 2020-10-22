Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)

Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

  • Oct. 22, 2020 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The Prime Minister says he will do what he can to move the case on a missing man in Manning Park forward, after the search for Jordan Naterer was called off earlier this week.

Search and rescue crews resumed their search for the young man at Manning Provincial Park Thursday morning.

Naterer, a University of B.C. student, was last seen on Oct. 10 en-route to the provincial park, located along Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

He was reported missing three days later.

The young man has been living in B.C. for two years, but is originally from Newfoundland and Labrador where his parents still live.

As first reported by The Telegram, the prime minister was asked during a virtual meeting with Memorial University if there is anything he can do to nudge the search forward. Naterer’s father, Greg, is the dean of the faculty of engineering and applied science at the university.

Trudeau said the case sparked memories of the search for his own brother who went missing 22 years ago in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park. Michel Trudeau was on a backcountry skiing trip in November 1998 when an avalanche swept him off of a ski trail and into Kokanee Lake. Despite search efforts, Michel’s body was never located.

“I can’t personally hear that story and not think about my little brother who was lost almost 25 years ago in beautiful mountains in BC,” Trudeau said. “And the efforts that went into trying to find him, and how I felt when the search was called off.”

“I have no words except deep compassion and thoughtfulness,” the prime minister added.

Trudeau promised he would look into the issue and “what decisions have been made” yet cautioned that he had little leverage, even as prime minister, over a local search.

“But I can certainly ask about it and try and see if there isn’t something I can nudge a little bit,” he said.

Greg and Josie Naterer, Jordan’s mother and father, have been in Manning Park over the past week. They are conducting their own search for their son even after officials suspended the search Oct. 17.

When items identified as belonging to her son were found on Oct. 16, Josie said she flooded the Vancouver Police Department with calls. Their family had been promised, Josie said, that the search would re-start if new information resurfaced.

An online petition asking for the search for Jordan to be restarted, has over 33,000 signatures as of Thursday, Oct. 22. A Gofundme page, started by Jordan’s sister Julia Naterer, has raised $57,000 in two days.

Read more: ‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

– with files from Ashley Wahdwani, Andrea Demeer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

In a Memorial University virtual town hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would do what he could to possibly ‘nudge’ search efforts along for a 25-year-old missing in E.C. Manning Provincial Park. (Youtube screenshot)

In a Memorial University virtual town hall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he would do what he could to possibly ‘nudge’ search efforts along for a 25-year-old missing in E.C. Manning Provincial Park. (Youtube screenshot)

Previous story
Wanted Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle
Next story
Cat stuck in tree for two days saved by Shuswap firefighters

Just Posted

Diane Galbraith won $100,000 in a Luxury Crossword Scratch and Win. (Contributed, BCLC)
Kelowna photographer in the spotlight after winning big

Diane Galbraith won $100k in a scratch and win, purchased in Kelowna

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna man faces charges after alleged break-and-enter spree

RCMP called the alleged crimes, ‘very serious in nature’, impacting businesses, victims

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Wanted Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving stolen vehicle

38-year-old Kelowna man had an outstanding warrant for his arrest

(Kelowna Capital News)
B.C. Labour Board orders Peachland cannabis company to reinstate laid-off employees

The B.C. Labour Relations Board determined the employees were laid off due to their plan to unionize

This historic photo is of Meikle's Department store on Bernard Avenue, circa 1950. Currently, Blendz Coffee is situated where Meikle's Department store used to be. In 1937, the name of the business was changed to George A. Meikle Ltd., and for the next thirty years, Meikle's and Fumerton's competed as the town's two leading 'department' stores, according to the Old Kelowna Facebook page. Meikle's was sold to Field's Stores in 1969.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

Meikle’s Department store cira 1950

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presents modelling of COVID-19 spread in B.C., March 25, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 203 new cases

up to 1,766 active cases in B.C., two more deaths

Penticton Fire Department chief Larry Watkinson advises against using fireworks on Halloween this year. (Jenna Cocullo / Black Press Media)
How to not get blown up or catch COVID-19 this Halloween in Penticton

Halloween amid a pandemic will present a handful of unique challenges

A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, while Lake Country Fire Department and RCMP responded to rescue an eight-month-old puppy stuck on a cliff. (District of Lake Country - Facebook)
Police and firefighters save Lake Country puppy from cliff

A portion of Pelmewash Parkway was closed briefly Wednesday as fire, RCMP responded to rescue mission

Don’t forget to vote. The election will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

B.C. election will take place on Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Sicamous Fire Department was able to use their ladder truck to rescue a cat which had been stuck in a tree. (Chelsea Bowman-Facebook)
Cat stuck in tree for two days saved by Shuswap firefighters

Rescue also an opportunity to train with ladder truck

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The municipality of Summerland has won an award for its efforts to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland wins FortisBC Efficiency in Action Award

Energy upgrades

Jordan Naterer, an electrical engineer from Vancouver, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. (Facebook photo)
Search efforts to resume for missing Manning Park hiker; Trudeau speaks on case

PM says he’ll do what he can to ‘nudge’ efforts to find Jordan Naterer, yet has little leverage locally

Most Read