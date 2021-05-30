The search for a missing diver presumed drowned near Kelowna’s William R. Bennett resumes Sunday, May 30. (COSAR/contributed)

Search for missing diver continues in Okanagan Lake

Kelowna search teams will be searching around William Bennett Bridge on Sunday

On Sunday, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team and RCMP divers will search for a diver who went missing in Okanagan Lake on May 15.

The teams will focus on the east end of Kelowna’s William R. Bennett Bridge after two possible areas were identified by sonar.

So far, teams have been out 10 days searching for the diver, who was identified as Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon. Just days after he went missing, Lannon was presumed dead by rescue teams.

Boaters are asked to not cross under the east side of Kelowna’s William R. Bennett Bridge today as their wake can create turbidity, making it harder to see images.

It is also unsafe for divers.

