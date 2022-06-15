Search for possible missing person suspended at Kelowna’s Mission Creek

The COSAR and RCMP are meeting this morning

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are most likely to continue their search this afternoon (June 15) for a possible missing person from Tuesday.

The search in the 1300-block of Pasadena Road was called off after dark on the evening of June 14.

Crews first arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m. in the Mission Creek area.

The search team is meeting with Kelowna RCMP this morning around 10:30 a.m. to discuss a plan to continue the search in a safe and effective way, according to COSAR’s Ed Henczel.

No other new information is available at this time.

Kelowna Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.

READ MORE: Flood Watch: Kelowna declares local state of emergency

READ MORE: Lake Country’s Iginla, Disher lead Team Canada to gold

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelownamissing person