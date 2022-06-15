Search for possible missing person suspended at Kelowna’s Mission Creek

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) are most likely to continue their search this afternoon (June 15) for a possible missing person from Tuesday.
The search in the 1300-block of Pasadena Road was called off after dark on the evening of June 14.
Crews first arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m. in the Mission Creek area.
The search team is meeting with Kelowna RCMP this morning around 10:30 a.m. to discuss a plan to continue the search in a safe and effective way, according to COSAR’s Ed Henczel.
No other new information is available at this time.
Kelowna Capital News will keep up to date on the developing situation.
