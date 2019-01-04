Search for snowmobilers turns into rescue in Myra Canyon

Heavy fog and treacherous snow conditions lead to pair being stuck until help arrived

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out Thursday evening to search for two lost snowmobilers in Myra Canyon.

But, according to COSAR, by the time its volunteers arrived at the Myra Canyon trailhead, the search had turned in to a rescue.

Family members of the snowmobilers reported the pair overdue at 7 p.m. but, as the search was initiated, they managed to get a cell signal from the tower on Little White Mountain and relayed their exact GPS coordinates to authorities.

Heavy fog and variable snow conditions made travel treacherous, so the two decided to stay put.

With the help of two expert snowmobilers from the Kelowna Snowmobile Club, COSAR sent in two teams to locate the sleders and lead them back to safety.

Contact was made around 11 p.m. and by 12:30am everyone was back safety at the Myra parking lot after a short detour to the Doghouse cabin to warm up, said COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie

“It was a textbook operation,” he said.

“The snowmobilers had filed a trip plan and police were notified as soon as they were overdue. When they relayed their GPS coordinates to us, they didn’t move from their location. And they had enough food, water and warm clothing to make the wait comfortable.”

Brine thanked the members of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club for their assistance.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Firefighters request for extra staff and a re-brand in West Kelowna budget
Next story
Inclusion BC to pull 146 clothing-donation bins after man’s death

Just Posted

Peachland’s only medical clinic may close

The clinic’s medical director is retiring at the end of March

VIDEO: Syrian refugee opens Mediterranean food truck in Kelowna

After being in Kelowna for nearly three years, Raad Alhajjr started his own business

Search for snowmobilers turns into rescue in Myra Canyon

Heavy fog and treacherous snow conditions lead to pair being stuck until help arrived

Warm weather for Kelowna but slippery roads in the mountains

High of 5 C predicted for today but black ice, fog on Okanagan Connector

Police probe senior’s death at Kelowna care home

RCMP say death occurred after altercation with another resident of the facility

Vernon product drops debut album

Jaq Havoq, aka Quinn Jones, now residing in Vancouver releases Time Well Spent

Prescription drug payments eliminated for low-income B.C. residents

Some people were skipping medication due to cost, Adrian Dix says

UPDATE: Kamloops police deal with sixth suspected bomb threat in two years

Kamloops RCMP have blocked off an area of the downtown core on Friday

How many iconic KFC buckets still exist in B.C.?

Rotating bucket perched atop a post outside a White Rock franchise for decades is removed

B.C. bridge operator job posting includes ‘exposure to abusive people’

City of Victoria seeks operator for the Johnson Street bridge

Another human foot washes up near B.C. coastline

The latest foot was found near Everett, Wash. on Jan. 1, 2019.

Two-day storm departs B.C., but leaves flooded roads, avalanche danger behind

Heavy snow has created a ‘high’ possibility of slides on south coast, Vancouver Island mountains

Are New Year’s Eve fireworks ‘selfish, incredibly intrusive’?

Parksville resident says her New Year’s Eve was ruined by loud displays

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

Most Read