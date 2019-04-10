Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, has been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)

Search crews have resumed looking for a missing Merritt cowboy who disappeared in January.

Ben Tyner was reported missing on Jan. 28, two days after he was last seen, after his riderless horse was found on a logging road off Highway 97 near Winnie Flats in Merritt.

RCMP declared Tyner’s disappearance suspicious in March. although police did not disclose why they thought it might be criminal in nature.

“Now that the snow has melted, the search for Mr.Tyner is resuming today at the Nicola Ranch,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in an email.

However, there is “nothing new to report” in the investigation.

The search for Tyner, who was originally from Wyoming and had been working as a manager at Nicola Ranch before he disappeared, will use RCMP air units, police dogs, tactical teams and the dive team.

