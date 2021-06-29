Search still on 5 days after Westside Road crash sends SUV, driver into lake

West Kelowna RCMP said they continue to look for the missing SUV

West Kelowna RCMP said search and recovery efforts continue to find a grey SUV that veered off Westside Road and into Okanagan Lake. (Black Press Media file)

Search and recovery efforts continue five days after a fatal collision on Westside Road on Thursday, June 24.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Westside Road in West Kelowna. Witnesses told West Kelowna RCMP that a grey SUV tried to pass a Kia SUV travelling northbound on Westside Road.

It collided with the Kia SUV and veered off the road into Okanagan Lake.

The Kia SUV was damaged extensively in the incident, according to the police. The other SUV and its driver weren’t located Thursday and have yet to be found.

“At this time, the driver is presumed to be deceased and investigators continue efforts to identify both the SUV and driver,” West Kelowna RCMP said.

Westside Road was closed for a few hours after the collision as investigators collected evidence.

“West Kelowna RCMP, the RCMP underwater recovery team and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue continue efforts to locate the driver and the submerged vehicle,” Const. Solana Paré said.

Police said no further information regarding the deceased driver will be released for privacy reasons.

The investigation continues. If you have information about the crash, please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

