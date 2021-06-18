UPDATE: Missing Lake Country man found

A search for David Borden ended after he was found Friday, June 18. (Contributed)

Family thanks Facebook community for sharing photo of missing man

Family are relieved to have found a man who was missing for three days this week.

David John Borden, 47, was last seen at the Oyama General Store Wednesday, June 16. An extensive air, land and water search took place Thursday and Friday in effort to locate Borden.

And shortly before 11 a.m. he was found.

“Thank you to the entire Facebook world who has shared this photo of my brother,” brother Rob said. “He has been found.”

A search is underway for a Lake Country man who has been missing since Wednesday, June 16.

David John Borden, 47, was last seen at the Oyama General Store and was supposed to walk to Kekuli Bay to meet his parents but did not show up as expected.

RCMP and Search and Rescue crews are looking via land, air and water, therefore residents may see and hear helicopters and boats in the area.

“Boats have been in Kal Lake doing the perimeter,” said brother Rob Borden, noting Wood Lake, the Okanagan Rail Trail and Cougar Canyon are also areas under investigation.

“There’s a massive search and rescue going on for my brother.”

David did not have a car and was on foot.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP.

