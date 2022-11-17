Unmarked police vehicle executing a search warrant on Martin Avenue (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Search warrant executed at Kelowna home

Police were searching the home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17

Police are searching a home on Martin Avenue near Graham Street in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP vehicles were seen at the home, near the BGC at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP told Capital News that the officers are executing a search warrant.

Della-Paolera said that he cannot release any additional information at this time.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaPoliceRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jacknifed trailer involved in late morning crash in Kelowna
Next story
Prince Rupert sees second berth in port with $75 million investment

Just Posted

Unmarked police vehicle executing a search warrant on Martin Avenue (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Search warrant executed at Kelowna home

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital news)
Jacknifed trailer involved in late morning crash in Kelowna

A sign placed on the Okanagan Rail Trail is blocked by a tree near Coldstream. (Contributed)
Guess that sign: Okanagan Rail Trail marker overgrown

The snow base at Big White is at 77 cm for opening day. (Big White/Facebook)
Shredding season: Big White opens for business