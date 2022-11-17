Search warrant executed at Kelowna home

Police were searching the home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 17

Police are searching a home on Martin Avenue near Graham Street in downtown Kelowna.

RCMP vehicles were seen at the home, near the BGC at approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP told Capital News that the officers are executing a search warrant.

Della-Paolera said that he cannot release any additional information at this time.

More to come.

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

