Second advance poll in West Kelowna

Oct. 16 marks the second advance poll which closes at 8 p.m.

oday is the second day of advance voting in the West Kelowna General Local Election. Voters who have not already cast a ballot can vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street.

General Voting Day is Saturday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following poll locations:

  • · Westbank Lions Community Centre, 2466 Main Street
  • · Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Drive
  • · Mar Jok Elementary School, 2101 McDougall Road
  • · Glenrosa Middle School, 3565 McIver Road

All voters will register at the polling station on the day they vote by bringing with them two pieces of identification, one with a signature and one with an address, that verify who they are and where they live. Voters must be:

  • · Eighteen years of age or older on general voting day;
  • · A Canadian citizen;
  • · A resident of British Columbia for at least six months immediately before the day of registration;
  • · A resident or registered owner of real property in the City of West Kelowna for at least 30 days immediately before the day of registration; and,
  • · Free from any disqualification from voting under the Local Government Act or any other enactment and not be otherwise disqualified by law.

For more information about the 2018 General Local Election in West Kelowna, visit www.westkelownacity.ca/election

