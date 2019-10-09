Several old bronze plaques have gone missing from Naramata Cemetery. (Photo courtesy of RDOS)

Second cemetery in Okanagan hit by thieves

Antique bronze memorials stolen from Naramata Cemetery

Thieves have struck another cemetery in the Okanagan, lifting several bronze memorials from the Naramata Cemetery.

The memorials, which date back to 1940, were stolen on Sept. 27, according to a press release from Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS).

A total of six bronze plaques commemorating eight individuals were removed from their headstones at the cemetery.

According to the release, the RDOS is in the process of contacting the families affected by this incident

“The RDOS will help facilitate the replacement of the stolen memorials,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP.”

The RDOS also says crews have increased monitoring at the Naramata Cemetery and residents are asked to report any suspicious activity.

Plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Central Okanagan on Sept. 16. Luckily, police recovered them a week later.

