Second civic employee retires from Okanagan district

Coldstream’s deputy clerk retires after 25 years with district

Another Coldstream employee is hanging up their hat.

After a career that has spanned more than 25 years with the District of Coldstream, Irma Breitkreutz will be retiring in October. Breitkreutz has held many different roles with the district, most recently as the deputy municipal clerk, a position she has held since 2014.

“Irma has seen many changes within the dstrict during her career with our organization. Her knowledge and experience will be missed. I would like to thank Irma for her contributions to our organization during her time with us. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

Kim Tvergyak will be taking over as deputy municipal clerk for Coldstream effective Oct. 1, 2020. Tvergyak currently serves as the executive administrative assistant and has been in that role since joining the district in 2016. Tvergyak previously held administrative roles with the Fraser Valley Regional District, District of Mission and Regional District of North Okanagan.

Breitkreutz is the second long-time employee retiring, following director of development services Mike Reiley’s retirement, which takes effect at the end of September 2020.

READ MORE: Reiley retires from Coldstream, Roycroft on board

READ MORE: Former classmate raising funds for new wheelchair lift for Coldstream family

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Christie Mountain wildfire suspected lightning caused: BC Wildfire
Next story
Vancouver Aquarium to shut its doors, focus on new business model amid COVID-19 losses

Just Posted

Kelowna man charged in multiple 2019 robberies has case returned to provincial court

The suspect is accused of robbing four area gas stations in one night in March 2019

PHOTOS: Kelowna’s historic Paramount Theatre remembered

A look back at an important Kelowna landmark

Boil water notice issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley in West Kelowna

The notice will remain in effect until further notice

West Kelowna Warriors bolster lineup for 2020/21 season with numerous acquisitions

The club has acquired Wyllum Deveaux, Riley Sharun, Brennan Nelson and Kyle Pow

West Kelowna Warriors name Josh Gorges as director of player development

Gorges is a native of Kelowna and spent his junior days playing for the Rockets

B.C. rescuers, experts concerned about condition of three entangled humpbacks

Humpbacks are classified as special concern under the Species at Risk Act

Local Lizzie: Fashion ideas for that awkward in-between summer and fall weather

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Man with Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Second civic employee retires from Okanagan district

Coldstream’s deputy clerk retires after 25 years with district

Most Read