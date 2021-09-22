A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Spallumcheen Monday, Sept. 20. (Morning Star - file photo)

Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

Man, aged 46, from Spallumcheen arrested and appeared in provincial court in Vernon

A man has now been charged in relation to a shooting incident on Monday, Sept. 20, in Spallumcheen that resulted in one person’s death.

On Sept. 21, the BC Prosecution Service approved a charge in Vernon Provincial Court of second-degree murder against Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, of Spallumcheen, in relation to the incident on Sept. 20.

“We are asking anyone who had contact with Mr. Smith in the hours preceding this incident to contact the Southeast District Major Crime unit at 1-877-987-8477,” said Staff-Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

”This investigation developed quickly from a very dynamic and dangerous situation and its speedy result can only be attributed to the effective coordination between the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, RCMP Air Services, the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.”

As this matter is now before the courts, further updates will be limited, said Shoihet.

