(The Canadian Press)

(The Canadian Press)

Second drug alert issued warning Vernon of beige ‘down’

Drugs sold as fentanyl have high concentrations; high risk of overdose

A new drug alert has been issued for the Vernon area urging those who use to check their drugs.

Sold as ‘down’ fentanyl, this beige crystal contains benzodiazepine and extremely large amounts of fentanyl posing a high risk of drug poisoning and overdose.

This is the second alert Interior Health issued in a week for the area.

The first alert was issued Oct. 28 and remains in effect until today (Nov. 4). This new alert will remain in effect until Nov. 10.

Individuals who use can have their drugs checked at the Cammy LaFleur Outreach clinic (2800-33rd St.) and at the Vernon Downtown Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 3306A-32nd Ave.

READ MORE: ALERT: Beige ‘down’ in Vernon contains high amounts of fentanyl

READ MORE: Vernon man found not criminally responsible for mother’s slaying on conditional release

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. nurses who spread COVID misinformation to patients will face penalties: college
Next story
8,500 sign petition calling for Whistler Blackcomb to require COVID shots for guests

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A lion’s roar can be heard 5 miles away

Kelowna diners are among the pickiest in the country, according to an Uber Eats report. (Uber Eats)
Kelowna residents good tippers, picky ordering take-out online: report

This historic photo is of Kelowna during the roaring 1920s. The photo is a Ribelin Photo image of Kelowna's Bernard Avenue. The image comes from a postcard and was shared on the Old Kelowna Facebook page. If you have photos of Kelowna’s historic past that you would like to share please send them to newstips@kelownacapnews.com to be featured.
A look back at Kelowna’s past

November is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Pixabay)
Kelowna Women’s Shelter uses November to raise awareness of domestic violence