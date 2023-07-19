The Glenmore Landfill is located at Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

The Glenmore Landfill is located at Glenmore Road near John Hindle Drive. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Second fire in 9 days at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill

The fire started just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, July 19

For the second time in nine days, the Kelowna Fire Department (KFD) battled a blaze at the local landfill.

On Wednesday (July 19), just before 1 a.m., KFD received calls about a fire at the Glenmore Landfill.

Upon arrival, the blaze was approximately 50 feet by 75 feet and three to four feet high. Both firefighters and landfill staff battled and extinguished the blaze together. A water tender and one piece of heavy machinery were used to help tackle the fire.

No one was injured while dousing the fire, which is not suspicious by nature. The cause is unknown.

The fire department, emergency services, and the Salvation Army attended the scene.

Another fire started at the landfill on July 10 and took several hours to extinguish.

READ MORE: Glenmore Landfill fire in Kelowna extinguished, ‘took most of the night’

READ MORE: Man charged with murder after body found in Okanagan Lake appears in Kelowna Court

Breaking NewsfireKelownaOkanagan

