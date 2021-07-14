The Spectrum Creek fire north of Cherryville has grown to 10 hectares and now there is a second fire north of it. (Susie Catt photo)

Second fire sparked north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake

Smaller blaze north of 10 hectare Spectrum Creek fire

There are now two fires burning north of Sugar Lake near Cherryville.

The latest blaze, discovered Tuesday, July 13, is near the Lower Nelson forest service road.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports the fire is 0.1 hectares, approximately four kilometres north of the existing Spectrum Creek blaze.

According to the Regional District of North Okanagan, the Spectrum Creek fire is 10 hectares.

Updates will be posted as they become available.

READ MORE: Cherryville, Lavington, Lumby fire update

READ MORE: No growth Tuesday on Becker Lake fire in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Summer setback: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising again globally
Next story
Probe of fatal RCMP shooting of Wet’suwet’en man needs Indigenous oversight: First Nation leaders

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail twice within 24 hours on July 13 and 14. (COSAR/Instagram)
2 rescues in 2 days on Kettle Valley Rail Trail

Kelowna residents and businesses are taking part in the #hangahighvisoutside trend to honour victims of a deadly downtown crane collapse on Monday, July 12. (Liseanne Doiron/facebook)
PHOTOS: High-vis vests displayed to honour 5 killed in Kelowna crane collapse

Image: Dave Ogilvie
Jeep collides with tree in Value Village West Kelowna parking lot

Flower bouquets hang from a gate on St. Paul Street, with the remains of the crane still standing in the background near the site of the collapse. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Here’s what we know about the five men killed in Kelowna crane collapse