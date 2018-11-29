The route between Merritt and West Kelowna is the one B.C Hydro is focusing on for a second electricity transmission line.—Image: contributed

Second power line for West Kelowna delayed to 2025

West Kelowna council to write to B.C. Hydro board urging construction sooner

A second electricity power line will not be coming to West Kelowna any time soon.

And West Kelowna city council appears to be getting concerned about the delay.

At its meeting earlier this week, council voted to write to the B.C. Hydro board urging it to build the multi-million dollar transmission line as soon as possible, after hearing the project has been pushed back to 2025. It was originally planned for completion by 2022.

Coun. Rick de Jong, who suggested the letter be written to the B.C. Hydro board, said it’s time for the Crown corporation to move ahead with the project, expressing frustration at the delay.

His council colleagues agreed, noting the second transmission line project appeared to have much more urgency when former Kelowna-West B.C. Liberal MLA and premier Christy Clark initiated it in 2015 and said it would take six years to build.

At that time, Clark pressed B.C. Hydro to start work on the project following concerns by the city that its power supply was in jeopardy because there is only one transmission line feeding the community. The same single line currently also feeds the Westbank First Nation, Peachland, parts of the Regional District of Central Okanagan and as far south as Summerland.

In 2014, a forest fire east of West Kelowna threatened the line.

With Clark now out of politics and the NDP in government, the project —in some people’s minds—appears to have stalled.

But B.C. Hydro officials say that is not the case.

Despite that assertion, in presentations to West Kelowna council in recent years, Hydro officials have repeatedly said work is continuing on finalizing the route, with consultations with stakeholders including First Nations, environmental and socio-economic impact assessments and investigations into safety and cost.

A route between the Nicola substation and Westbank is the preferred one but a specific corridor has yet to be identified.

In her presentation to council this week, B.C. Hydro representative Sue Foster said the latest delay was caused by more time required for regulatory permits, approvals and authorizations, as well as completion of field studies and construction.

Her presentation also noted, as a footnote, that construction will not start until the project is approved by the B.C. Utilities Commission and a final investment decision is supported by the B.C. Hydro board.

So council voted to send the letter pressing the board for approval and to start construction sooner rather than later.

Foster said B.C. Hydro expects to make a final decision about the route early next year and then a “definition phase” would take place, involving more consultation with First Nations and other stakeholders, conducting a centre-line survey for the route, geotechnical investigations, environmental and forestry field studies and engineering field work.

The current stage of work has included consultation, desktop work looking at environmental, socio-economic, archaeological and traditional use and engineering studies. Geotechnical investigations have also been conducted, as well as a wildfire risk assessment. The type of transmission line to be used has also been looked at, as well as the size of conductors to be used on the line.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City ready to tear down Kelowna’s former RCMP building

Just Posted

Lake Country Creekside Theatre kept busy with upcoming season

The Winter Blues Festival is scheduled for Jan. 19

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Rock the Lake line-up announced

Once again the bill is filled with JUNO Award winners

Second power line for West Kelowna delayed to 2025

West Kelowna council to write to B.C. Hydro board urging construction sooner

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

B.C. lumber company loses in bid to have human-rights complaint tossed

Ewa Derek filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against a Merritt-based company

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Here’s a first look at Canada’s sewage tests for cannabis use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Most Read