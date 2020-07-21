Second ride-sharing company comes to Kelowna

A new ride-hailing company is making its way to Kelowna.

Starting at 11 a.m. on August 1, Kabu will be offering its services in the city, a month after launching in Kamloops.

In a release, the company said safety is their top priority, with special measures in place to make sure passengers and drivers are safe.

“Riders and Kabu’s drivers will be required to wear a mask inside Kabu’s vehicles,which will be cleaned before and after every trip,” the release stated.

Vehicles in Kabu’s fleet will be equipped with transparent plastic shields to reduce the spread of the virus between drivers and passegers, and will also give drivers and passengers piece of mind.

High touch surfaces will also be regularly wiped down by the driver, including door handles, window and lock controls, and handholds. Each vehicle’s interiors will be aired out in between trips.

Payment for the service will be done electronically and drivers will not be accepting cash.

People can access Kabu’s services through its mobile app, where people can put in where they want to go.

Kabu has also partnered with Tastefull Excursions to help the company tailor its services to residents, business owners, and visitors.

“Kabu wants to be part of the solution as B.C.’s economy begins to ramp up again,” Kabu president Billy Xiong said.

“We believe there’s a strong demand for ride-hailing services in Kelowna, and we want to provide employment opportunities for drivers who want to be their own boss and choose their own hours while earing a living wage.”

On August 1, Kabu will operate from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Starting on August 2, services will be available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit Kabu’s website.

READ: Kelowna to welcome ride-sharing this summer

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter