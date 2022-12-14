Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton fire investigators take out boxes of evidence on Sunday from the fatal fire on Lakeshore Drive. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Second senior dies after Saturday apartment fire in Penticton

The wife of the elderly man found dead at the scene passed away after being taken to hospital

BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are now investigating two deaths following the apartment fire on Lakeshore Drive Saturday night.

The woman rescued from the apartment fire and taken to hospital has also died, confirmed the BC Coroners Service.

An elderly man was found dead at the scene on Dec. 10, and the elderly woman was also found in the second-storey unit and taken to Penticton Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation-related injuries, police said at the time.

The Coroners did not state when the woman died, and added that no further information would be shared due to the ongoing nature of their investigation.

READ MORE: Elderly man dies in Penticton apartment fire

The fire destroyed the second-floor apartment unit and heavily damaged that side of the building. First responders were called to the scene around 10 p.m.

The fire has displaced around 10 people from their homes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however police stated at the time that it is not believed to be criminal in nature.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsFatal Fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous blockade lifted at $1.45-billion B.C. hospital project — for now
Next story
City of West Kelowna celebrates 15th birthday

Just Posted

A selection of the 42 trees decorated for the Festival of Trees set up in the lobby of the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Mission Hill, Delta Grand supporting B.C. Children’s Hospital with Festival of Trees

Mission Dance Company is bringing its annual Nutcracker performance to stages in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton in December 2022. (Submitted photo)
Nutcracker graces Okanagan stages

Welcome to West Kelowna sign. (Black Press file photo)
City of West Kelowna celebrates 15th birthday

Nova has been missing since Sept. 12 but has been spotted around town recently. (Sasha Dempsey/Facebook)
Reward up to $3,000 for possibly stolen pomsky in Kelowna