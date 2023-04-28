A slide occurred on Higway 97 at the bottom of Summerland Hill on Friday, April 28, shortly after noon. This photo, taken from Naramata, is from Brandon Blake and was posted to the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group. (Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group)

A slide occurred on Higway 97 at the bottom of Summerland Hill on Friday, April 28, shortly after noon. This photo, taken from Naramata, is from Brandon Blake and was posted to the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group. (Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group)

Second slide in 3 days spews dust at bottom of Summerland Hill

Visibility near zero, witnesses said

Another slide on Highway 97 in Summerland spewed dust and reduced visibility, but did not block the highway.

The slide occurred on Friday, April 28 shortly after noon, at the bottom of Summerland Hill.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Huge dust cloud from a slide on Hwy 97 between Penticton and Summerland

“I drove by minutes after it started,” Lory Johnson posted on the Summerland Locals Helping Locals Facebook group. “Traffic was backing up southbound but moving northbound.”

Taryn Davis, another member of the Facebook group, said there was zero visibility at the time the slide was occurring.

Another slide occurred in Naramata around the same time. Traffic was down to one lane as a result of that slide, and by mid-afternoon, clean-up work had not yet started.

A different slide occurred near the same area on Wednesday, April 26.

The area of Highway 97 between Peachland and Penticton is in a slide area, although the last major slide there was in January, 2019, when a major rock slide closed a portion of the highway for more than a month.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Highway 97landslideSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey Police Service should replace RCMP, Mike Farnworth says
Next story
Economist describes highs and lows of path to B.C. housing recovery at SILGA

Just Posted

This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Crew heard ‘loud bang’ before emergency landing in Kelowna: TSB

The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)
‘Disheartening’: Arrests made after van stolen from daycare in Kelowna

Decisions involving management of Osoyoos Lake impact both sides of the Canada-United States border shared watershed. (File photo)
Water briefs: Okanagan has voice in cross-border talks

Conceptual rendering of a crematorium proposed by Springfield Funeral Home. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Crematorium proposed near Kelowna’s Orchard Plaza Shopping Centre