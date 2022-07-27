New fire near Kaleden on the west side of Skaha Lake Tuesday. (BC Wildfire)

Second wildfire starts near Kaleden

The Mount Hawthorne fire was caused by lightning, according to BC Wildfire

A second wildfire has sprung up near Kaleden on Wednesday morning, July 27, the day after lightning started the Mount Hawthorne fire.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an initial attack crew is on route to the fire near McClellan. The fire was spotted earlier in the morning and information on it is still sparse.

The McClellan fire is being considered a small spot fire at this time, said BC Wildfire. Further south, the Mount Hawthorne fire that started on Tuesday afternoon is still considered to be 1.4 hectares in size, and two BCWS initial attack crews have been deployed to the fire, along with air support.

READ MORE: Wildfire erupts in Okanagan Falls

A helicopter with a bucket is being used on the Mount Hawthorne fire, and is also ready to assist with the McClellan fire if necessary.

The Mount Hawthorne fire was caused by a lightning strike, after crews found the tree that had been struck and ignited.

