Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

A strong winter storm is expected to affect much of the interior and the Trans-Canada Highway starting today, according to Environment Canada.
According to a special weather statement, the approaching storm will see snow begin falling in the interior this evening (Jan. 2.) The main band of snow will shift north on Friday morning, allowing the snow to come to an end for communities in the Okanagan, South Thompson, and Kootenays. However over the Columbias, the central and northern interior the snow will continue all day.
There is a chance of freezing rain for the central interior as the band of snow pushes northwards on Friday morning.
The highest snowfall amounts are expected to be over the Bulkley Valley, McGregor, Yellowhead and Williston regions.
To report severe weather, you can send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or look for updates using #BCStorm.
