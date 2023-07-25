(City of West Kelowna)

Section of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna to close for maintenance

It will be closed on Wednesday, July 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Boucherie Road in West Kelowna will be closed between Hayman and Stuart roads Wednesday, July 26 for boulevard maintenance.

That section of Boucherie will shut down from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m.

The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes, and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

Motorists are asked to use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart roads as a detour.

Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, and transit buses.

