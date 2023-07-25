Section of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna to close for maintenance

Boucherie Road in West Kelowna will be closed between Hayman and Stuart roads Wednesday, July 26 for boulevard maintenance.
That section of Boucherie will shut down from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m.
The work requires a full closure of the road, bike lanes, and sidewalks to motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.
Motorists are asked to use Highway 97 and Hudson Road or Hayman and Stuart roads as a detour.
Access will be maintained for emergency vehicles, residents living within the immediate area, and transit buses.
