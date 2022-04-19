(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Section of KLO Road in Kelowna to be closed for construction

The project will take place from Monday, April 25 to Thursday, May 5

KLO Road between Lakeshore Road and Tutt Street is going to be closed in both directions from Monday, April 25 to Thursday, May 5 due to paving and utility work.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a detour will be put in place from KLO to Tutt Street and Pandosy and Lakeshore to Ritcher Street.

Efforts will be made for there to be minimal disruptions throughout the project.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna looking toward more effective project development

READ MORE: Bus changes onboard for UBC Okanagan and Armstrong routes

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionKelownaTraffic

Previous story
Cherry farmers worried by unseasonably cold temperatures in British Columbia

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Section of KLO Road in Kelowna to be closed for construction

The Canadian Construction Documents Committee has put out a standardized form contract for IPDs (Photo/Marcus R. Donner)
City of Kelowna looking toward more effective project development

The policy change impacts all routes and service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System, route 90 between UBC Okanagan and Vernon, and route 70 between Penticton and Kelowna. (Contributed/BC Transit)
Bus changes onboard for UBC Okanagan and Armstrong routes

Photo courtesy of Wikipedia Commons
Donate bottles for Lake Country build