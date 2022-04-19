Section of KLO Road in Kelowna to be closed for construction

The project will take place from Monday, April 25 to Thursday, May 5

KLO Road between Lakeshore Road and Tutt Street is going to be closed in both directions from Monday, April 25 to Thursday, May 5 due to paving and utility work.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a detour will be put in place from KLO to Tutt Street and Pandosy and Lakeshore to Ritcher Street.

Efforts will be made for there to be minimal disruptions throughout the project.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

