A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.

A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.

Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

Trails are undergoing restoration and repairs from flooding

A section of Mission Creek Regional Park will be closed for two weeks due to washouts.

The Mission Creek Greenway offers 16.5 kilometres of recreational trails to explore year-round.

Between March 17 and April 2, the trail will be closed between the Cedars and Smoothing Stones bridges, which are upstream from the Hollywood Road parking lot and trail entrance.

Crews will be repairing flood-related damage to the banks of the creek and building protection for the structure of the Cedars Bridge.

While the work is being completed, visitors are asked to stay out of the signed, closed area and to be aware of trucks and heavy equipment in the area. All other areas of the greenway will be open for use.

Later this summer, there will be the second phase of work for bank repairs and reconstruction, ecological restoration, and installation of riprap protection in the vicinity of the bridge.

These projects are expected to be completed later this year with improved trails along this section of the greenway, new boardwalks, enhanced natural vegetation, important bridge assets, and infrastructure protection.

Mission Creek Regional Park is located within the Regional District of Central Okanagan. The district is home to over 2,100 hectares of parkland and 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks.

There are many areas for visitors to safely explore while practicing physical distancing. Visit rdco.com to learn more.

READ MORE: Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

READ MORE: Regional District of North Okanagan collects cash for rail trail project

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaLake Country

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape
Next story
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Bylaws being drafted to encourage density in the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man stabbed, taken to hospital in Kelowna

Suspect arrested, released on conditions to appear in court later

A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.
Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

Trails are undergoing restoration and repairs from flooding

Utility work will be done on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna until Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

Drivers asked to slow down and watch for lane closures, low-flying helicopters

Kelowna rent is sixth most expensive in the country

Costs are on the rise from last year

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Snow packs across the province are above normal as of March 1, 2021. (BC River Forecast Centre Image)
La Niña spring foretells possible flood conditions for Shuswap, Southern Interior

Snow packs are higher but the weather in the coming months is most important flood predictor

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson - Facebook)
Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing

This is the second time the crosswalk had been targeted by vandals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read