Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the Jama Masjid Mosque in New Delhi, India on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The national security committee of parliamentarians says there is no systematic vetting of guest lists for foreign events involving the prime minister. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

The national security committee of parliamentarians says guest lists for foreign events involving the prime minister get no systematic vetting.

The committee’s newly released examination of Justin Trudeau’s trip to India last February found security organizations took adequate measures overall to ensure Justin Trudeau’s safety, but it also uncovered a number of gaps.

Trudeau was embarrassed during the trip when it was revealed that Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986, had been invited to two events with the prime minister.

READ MORE: Atwal says he has renounced terrorism and asked to attend Trudeau India event

READ MORE: Surrey MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Atwal was photographed with Trudeau’s wife and at least one cabinet minister during an event in Mumbai, and an invitation to a second event was rescinded after news broke of Atwal’s presence.

Trudeau’s national security adviser, Daniel Jean, suggested during a background briefing that factions in the Indian government had sabotaged Trudeau’s trip.

Jean advanced the theory that rogue factions in the Indian government arranged for Atwal’s presence in a bid to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from becoming too cosy with a foreign government — Canada’s — they believe is sympathetic to extremist Sikh separatists.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Just Posted

Pair of Rockets named in World Junior preliminary rosters

D-men, Zabransky and Thomson were added to the roster

Okanagan’s largest holiday shopping event kicks off at Prospera Place

The weekend shopping event begins Dec. 8

Traffic backed up near Barlee Road and Highway 97

A car crash has slowed traffic in both directions

Judas Priest and Uriah Heep to play Kelowna show

Heavy metal legends announced for Monday, June 16

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Weekday weather update

Your weekday weather update for the Okanagan - Shuswap with Jen Zielinski

Security committee review of Trudeau’s India trip finds ‘gaps’ in vetting

Prime Minister met with Jaspal Atwal, a B.C. Sikh convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986

B.C. whale-watching group uses surcharge to boost salmon, science for killer whales

Prince of Whales Whale Watching says the conservation fee charged to passengers will rise from $2 to $5

Picket line up at Tolko plant near Lumby

United Steelworkers members began 24-hour rotating strike at 6 a.m. Monday

Andrew Scheer promises more cash for police to combat gun and gang violence

Scheer to also audit jail programs to ensure inmates are ready to rejoin society when time is served

Six deadly crashes on B.C. highways prompt police warning

Crashes in Chetwynd, Lytton, North Vancouver, the Shuswap, near Prince George and near Squamish

Trudeau criticized for tweet to Trevor Noah pledging $50M charity gift

Conservatives’ Andrew Scheer accuses PM of promising the cash in a tweet to impress a TV personality

Family of woman killed on Sea-to-Sky highway wants to fulfil her dying wish

Bekah Mann, 24, wanted to be one with nature in death

Notley, cabinet set wheels in motion to start cutting oil production

Alberta premier wants to back off production by 8.7 per cent, starting January 1

Most Read