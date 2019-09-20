A Caucasian male appearing in his 50s or 60s with white hair and dark glasses can be seen entering Winemaster at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 20, thanks to the store’s security footage. The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business’s cash drawer. (Photo from Facebook)

Security footage shows grab and go of cash in South Okanagan business break-in

Marla Black is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into Winemaster

Penticton’s Marla Black was stirred awake in the dead of the night to receive some alarming news, her business Winemaster had been broken into.

Black said RCMP had contacted her shortly after arriving on scene on Sept. 20 following a break-in at her store, located at 1848 Main St., at approximately 3:40 a.m. In the store’s security footage of the incident, the thief, a Caucasian male in his 50s or 60s with grey hair, “punched the front lock out” and walked directly to behind the counter where the store’s cash drawer was kept. He is seen in the video wearing dark glasses, a dark grey hoodie and blue jeans.

“Not a lot of loss. He punched the front lock out so luckily it didn’t break any windows. It took him about 40 seconds to do that and get in here,” said Black. “Then he just grabbed the cash and was out. It only took him a few minutes, since he used a screwdriver to open up the cash drawer. Then he took the drawer and dumped it out of the corner and grabbed the coins and cash.”

READ MORE: Reports of chaos in Penticton, involving police cruiser and possible shots fired

Black is grateful her camera captured the whole incident, because she could see he didn’t go anywhere else in the store and doesn’t appear to steal any product or merchandise. She has been sharing the footage on social media in the hopes of identifying the man, and said in the comments that her security company is working on providing her a still frame of the suspect’s face from the footage.

“He didn’t steal anything else – not a cup, not a glass, not a gift. He didn’t go near any of the wines, just strictly the cash and ran,” said Black.

READ MORE: Driver held at gunpoint, car-jacked on East Side Road

If anyone has any information about the break in or recognizes the suspect, they are asked to contact the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains
Next story
Climate protesters temporarily shut down Bernard Avenue in Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna won’t get an urgent care centre says health minister

Adrian Dix says other options are being considered to improve health services on Westside

Climate protesters temporarily shut down Bernard Avenue in Kelowna

Protesters are demanding politicans take action to stop climate change

Climate change hot topic at election forum in Kelowna

Just seven of the 12 candidates in Kelowna’s two ridings were present for the forum

Climate change rally held outside Kelowna City Hall

People protested outside Kelowna City Hall today to demand more action on climate change

Loaded shotgun found in Kelowna alleyway

RCMP seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, clothing and other items

PHOTOS: Young protesters in B.C. and beyond demand climate change action

Many demonstaers were kids and teens who skipped school to take part

Walmart to quit selling e-cigarettes amid vaping backlash

U.S.’s largest retailer points to ‘growing’ complications in federal, state and local regulations

Security footage shows grab and go of cash in South Okanagan business break-in

Marla Black is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into Winemaster

Vehicle taken by gunpoint in South Okanagan carjacking recovered

Penticton RCMP said the criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

‘I’d do it again,’ says B.C. man who swam naked, drunk in Toronto shark tank

David Weaver, of Nelson, was drunk when he went to Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12 2018

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Victoria man spots online photo of his totem pole 11 years after it was stolen

Mark Trueman restored the pole himself before it was stolen off of his property in Duncan

Most Read