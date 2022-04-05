Sedan and truck with trailer collide at Harvey and Dilworth

The crash occured at around 1:45 p.m.

A sedan and a truck with a trailer collided at Highway 97 and Dilworth Drive on Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m.

The middle and right lanes are closed northbound on Harvey Ave.

Vehicles travelling northbound on Dilworth are being directed to turn left or right onto Highway 97 and can’t continue on Dilworth towards Enterprise Way.

There is lots of debris in the area.

One fire truck and two cops are on scene. There does not appear to be any injures.

car crashKelowna