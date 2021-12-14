Sedan crashes into traffic light on Springfield Road

Emergency service crews are working to clear the scene

A sedan crashed into a traffic light on Springfield Road after being impacted on the passenger side. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

A sedan has crashed into a traffic light at Springfield Road and Burtch.

The collision occurred around noon on Tuesday, (Dec. 14).

It appears the vehicle was hit on the passenger side before crashing into the traffic light pole.

One person was taken to hospital and a tow truck was on scene to take the vehicle away.

Traffic southbound on Springfield will be delayed for some time as the scene is cleared.