A sedan crashed into a traffic light on Springfield Road after being impacted on the passenger side. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

A sedan crashed into a traffic light on Springfield Road after being impacted on the passenger side. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)

Sedan crashes into traffic light on Springfield Road

Emergency service crews are working to clear the scene

A sedan has crashed into a traffic light at Springfield Road and Burtch.

The collision occurred around noon on Tuesday, (Dec. 14).

It appears the vehicle was hit on the passenger side before crashing into the traffic light pole.

One person was taken to hospital and a tow truck was on scene to take the vehicle away.

Traffic southbound on Springfield will be delayed for some time as the scene is cleared.

Previous story
Sicamous trailer park at increased risk of debris flow following summer’s wildfire
Next story
Vaccine mandate for City of Kelowna employees now in effect

Just Posted

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue attended its 100th call of 2021 on Dec. 14. (File photo)
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to 100th call of 2021

The City of Kelowna’s vaccination mandate for its employees came into effect on Dec. 14, 2021. (File photo)
Vaccine mandate for City of Kelowna employees now in effect

George Harrison and Diamond Campbell enjoy a Christmas meal at the fifth annual Festive Street Lunch at All Saints' Anglican Church Saturday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon charities serve seasonal meals for less fortunate

A sedan crashed into a traffic light on Springfield Road after being impacted on the passenger side. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Sedan crashes into traffic light on Springfield Road