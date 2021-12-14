Sedan crashes into traffic light on Springfield Road

A sedan has crashed into a traffic light at Springfield Road and Burtch.
The collision occurred around noon on Tuesday, (Dec. 14).
It appears the vehicle was hit on the passenger side before crashing into the traffic light pole.
One person was taken to hospital and a tow truck was on scene to take the vehicle away.
Traffic southbound on Springfield will be delayed for some time as the scene is cleared.
Car into pole on Burtch Road and Springfield. Must be towed from scene. One person possibly taken to hospital. Traffic backed up in area. Incident happened just after 12 p.m. pic.twitter.com/0wg0izmAgC
— Jen Zielinski (she/her) (@Jen_zee) December 14, 2021